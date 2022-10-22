Packers activate receiver Sammy Watkins, place Randall Cobb on IR

Credit: Mark Hoffman-Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The Green Bay Packers activated Sammy Watkins off injured reserve and placed fellow wide receiver Randall Cobb on IR on Saturday.

Watkins (hamstring) was added to the injury report and joins offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) in being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Watkins, 29, was hurt in Week 2 and placed on IR on Sept. 24. He had six receptions for 111 yards in two starts.

Watkins has 354 catches for 5,170 yards and 34 touchdowns in 101 games with the Buffalo Bills (2014-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20), Baltimore Ravens (2021) and Packers.

Cobb, 32, sustained an ankle injury and was carted to the locker room during the second half of the Packers’ loss to the New York Jets last Sunday.

He has 18 catches for 257 yards in six games (one start) on the season.

Cobb has 609 receptions for 7,425 yards with 52 touchdowns in 148 career games with the Packers (2011-18, 2021-present), Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Houston Texans (2020).

Also on Saturday, the Packers placed center/guard Jake Hanson (biceps) on injured reserve and elevated linebacker La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Hanson, 25, has appeared in 11 games (one start) with Green Bay.

Hamilton, 24, had three tackles in six games last season with the Packers.

–Field Level Media