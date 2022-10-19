Packers activate WR Sammy Watkins off IR

Credit: Mark Hoffman-Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past four games with a hamstring injury.

The Packers designated Watkins for return from injured reserve, activating his 21-day practice window to be added to the 53-man roster. The team said Watkins would be limited on Wednesday. Watkins was injured in Week 2 and placed on injured reserve on Sept. 24.

It’s unclear if he’ll play on Sunday when the Packers (3-3) visit the Washington Commanders (2-4).

“We’ll see where he’s at,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters. “I don’t think anybody’s ready to say he’ll be ready to play this week.”

Watkins, 29, had six receptions for 111 yards in two games, both starts.

He has 354 catches for 5,170 yards and 34 touchdowns in 101 games with the Buffalo Bills (2014-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20), Baltimore Ravens (2021) and Packers.

Randall Cobb is set to miss two to four weeks with an ankle sprain, and fellow wideout Christian Watson is still nursing a hamstring injury.

Tight end Robert Tonyan (27 receptions) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (26) are the Packers’ top receivers. Allen Lazard leads in yards (285) and touchdowns (four).

–Field Level Media