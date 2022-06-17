Pacers win showdown with Mavs in NBA 2K League’s Switch Open

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Pacers Gaming pulled out a 3-2 win over Mavs Gaming in the most competitive match on Friday during qualifying for the NBA 2K League’s three-on-three Switch Open.

In a matchup of two unbeaten squads, the Mavs took two of the first three-games in the best-of-five series, The Pacers then rallied to a 22-9 win in the fourth game and a 21-15 victory in the finale.

The result put the Pacers (3-0) on top of Group 8 in front of the Mavs (2-1).

In other Friday action, the Gen.G Tigers swept Wizards District Gaming 3-0, NetsGC topped Grizz Gaming 3-1, Jazz Gaming routed Ankle Breakers 3-0, 76ers GC crushed Dreamshakers 3-0, Heat Check Gaming stopped Team Smoke 3-1, Pistons GT dumped DUX Infinitos 3-0, Celtics Crossover Gaming handled Raptors Uprising GC 3-1, Warriors Gaming Squad defeated Cavs Legion GC 3-1, Hawks Talon GC devoured Green Beanz 3-0 and T-Wolves Gaming bested Bucks Gaming 3-1.

The scheduled matchup between Lakers Gaming and Dot Squad was postponed until Tuesday, when the second week of qualifying begins.

The 32-team field includes all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying, plus community teams featuring 2K social media influencers.

For remote group play, which runs through June 24, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, which is the start of bracket play that will run June 29 to July 2 in person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Switch Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

NBA 2K League — Switch Open group-play records

Group 1 (East)

Celtics Crossover Gaming, 3-0

Heat Check Gaming, 2-1

Raptors Uprising GC, 1-2

Team Smoke, 0-3

Group 2 (East)

Knicks Gaming, 2-1

76ers GC, 2-1

Dreamshakers, 1-2

Magic Gaming, 1-2

Group 3 (East)

NetsGC, 3-0

Hawks Talon GC, 2-1

Green Beanz, 1-2

Grizz Gaming, 0-3

Group 4 (East)

Gen.G Tigers, 2-1

Wizards District Gaming, 2-1

Hornets Venom GT, 1-2

Rim Runners, 1-2

Group 5 (West)

DUX Infinitos, 2-1

Kings Guard Gaming, 2-1

Pistons GT, 2-1

Team Clutch, 0-3

Group 6 (West)

Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-0

Lakers Gaming, 1-1

Cavs Legion GC, 1-2

Dot Squad, 0-2

Group 7 (West)

Bucks Gaming, 2-1

Handlez, 2-1

T-Wolves Gaming, 2-1

Blazer5 Gaming, 0-3

Group 8 (West)

Pacers Gaming, 3-0

Mavs Gaming, 2-1

Jazz Gaming, 1-2

Ankle Breakers, 0-3

–Field Level Media