Oscar Piastri to race for McLaren; Alpine irked by ruling

Oscar Piastri got the green light Friday to join McLaren for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Following a legal battle that reportedly left former race team Alpine “shell-shocked,” the rising Australian star will replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren.

Alpine and McLaren presented evidence earlier this week before the FIA Contract Recognitions Board, each claiming to have the 21-year-old Piastri under contract.

On Friday, the board sided with McLaren, who inked the Australian to a two-year deal on July 4.

“The tribunal has issued a unanimous decision that the only contract to be recognised by the board is the contract between McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Piastri dated July 4, 2022,” read the board’s ruling. “Mr Piastri is entitled to drive for McLaren Racing Limited for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.”

Sky Sports reported that Alpine officials were “shell-shocked” by the decision. Alpine had wanted Piastri to replace Fernando Alonso, who moved to Aston Martin earlier this summer.

McLaren issued a press release Friday confirming Piastri’s addition to the team alongside driver Lando Norris.

“I’m extremely excited to be making my F1 debut with such a prestigious team as McLaren and I’m very grateful for the opportunity that’s been offered to me,” Piastri said in the release. “The team has a long tradition of giving young talent a chance, and I’m looking forward to working hard alongside Lando to push the team towards the front of the grid.”

Piastri won the Formula 3 championship in 2020 and the F2 title in 2021.

