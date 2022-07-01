Orlando City transfer Silvester van der Water to Dutch club

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC completed the transfer Friday of forward Silvester van der Water to SC Cambuur-Leeuwarden of the Netherlands’ Eredivisie.

Terms of the transfer were not disclosed.

“We want to thank Silvester for his hard work and dedication throughout his time with us here in The City Beautiful,” Orlando City general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a news release. “We wish him the very best moving forward and look forward to watching him progress through the rest of his career.”

Van der Water, 25, joined the Lions ahead of the 2021 MLS campaign. He appeared in 34 matches (13 starts) across all competitions and contributed three goals and three assists.

