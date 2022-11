Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC forward Alexander Alvarado is joining a club in his native Ecuador, the MLS team said Tuesday.

Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU) of Ecuador’s Liga Pro Betcris exercised its purchase option following Alvarado’s loan spell there in 2022.

Alvarado, 23, started two of his 12 appearances with Orlando City during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

–Field Level Media