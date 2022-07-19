Orioles select 7-foot LHP Jared Beck in MLB draft

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Among the Baltimore Orioles’ 10 selections on the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft Tuesday was Jared Beck, a left-handed pitcher from Division II Saint Leo University in Florida.

What sets Beck apart? He’s taller than most NBA players.

Listed at 7 feet tall, Beck would become the tallest player recorded in Major League Baseball history should he reach the Orioles’ big-league roster someday.

Former big-league pitcher Jon Rauch and current San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle share the MLB height record at 6-foot-11.

Baltimore selected Beck in the 13th round Tuesday as the MLB draft concluded. In addition to his time at Saint Leo, Beck has also played summer ball for the Savannah Bananas, a collegiate wood bat club that prioritizes entertainment gimmicks.

“Jared’s a really interesting case,” Orioles draft director Brad Ciolek said, per MLB.com. “Obviously, he’s a little bit of a bigger guy, and that might take a little bit more, I guess, in terms of delivery, refining his mechanics. But we have faith in our player-development staff, our pitching coaches, that they’ll be able to get the most out of his ability.”

–Field Level Media