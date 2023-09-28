Orioles reach 30-year lease extension to stay at Camden Yards

Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles will remain in the city for at least the next 30 years after they agreed to a new stadium lease.

The Orioles announced a new agreement with the Maryland Stadium Authority, the state agency that operates Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday before their home game against the Boston Red Sox.

The Orioles have played at Camden Yards since 1992, when it was opened to replace Memorial Stadium. The current lease was set to expire on Dec. 31.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore attended Thursday’s game and waved to fans from a booth with Orioles chairman John Angelos when the announcement was displayed on the ballpark’s videoboard.

It continued to be a night worth celebrating for Orioles fans, as Baltimore clinched the American League East title by beating Boston 2-0. It is the Orioles’ 10th AL East title since divisions were introduced in 1969 and their first since 2014.

