Published September 28, 2022

Baltimore Orioles’ Ramon Urias (knee) on injured list

Sep 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias (29) reacts after injuring his knee during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Orioles placed third baseman Ramon Urias on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained right knee.

He sustained the injury while running the bases during the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s 13-9 loss at Boston.

Urias, 28, batted .248 and set career highs with 16 homers and 51 RBIs in 118 games this season.

The Orioles also recalled left-hander Keegan Akin, right-hander Beau Sulser and infielder Tyler Nevin from Triple-A Norfolk.

Baltimore optioned right-handers Joey Krehbiel and Jake Reed to Norfolk following Tuesday night’s loss against the Red Sox.

–Field Level Media

