Orioles land 2B/OF Adam Frazier on one-year deal

The Baltimore Orioles on Thursday agreed to a one-year deal with second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier.

Multiple outlets reported the deal is worth $8 million.

Frazier, 31, played in a career-best 156 games last season with the Seattle Mariners, helping the club to its first playoff appearance since 2001. In his lone season at Seattle, he batted .238 with a .612 OPS and had three home runs with 42 RBIs.

An All-Star for the only time in 2021, when he split time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres, Frazier is a career .273 hitter with a .728 OPS in seven major league seasons with the Pirates (2016-21), Padres (2021) and Mariners (2022). The Athens, Ga., native has 43 career home runs with 257 RBIs.

Frazier is a two-time Gold Glove Award finalist at second base.

