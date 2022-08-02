Orioles acquire Brett Phillips from Rays

Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations and added him to their 40-man roster on Tuesday.

Phillips was designated for assignment Monday after the Rays acquired outfielder Jose Siri in the same trade that saw Orioles fan favorite Trey Mancini dealt to the Houston Astros.

Known for his “Baseball Is Fun” brand, Phillips was designated for assignment just two days after the Rays held a promotional giveaway day in his honor.

Phillips, 28, was batting .147 with five home runs and 14 RBIs over 75 games for Tampa Bay. He was in his third season with the Rays after joining via midseason trade in 2020 from the Kansas City Royals.

A lifetime .190 batter, Phillips has hit 28 career home runs and 92 RBIs while stealing 36 bases — 24 of them coming over the past three seasons with the Rays.

–Field Level Media