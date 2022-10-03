Oriole Park at Camden Yards: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - MLB

Oriole Park at Camden Yards might no longer be the hitter’s paradise it used to be, but the home of the Baltimore Orioles is a terrific place for baseball fans. Before you arrive at Oriole Park and take in the incredible sights of one of the best MLB stadiums, here’s everything you need to know to enjoy the ballpark every year.

Where is Oriole Park at Camden Yards located?

Oriole Park is in Baltimore, Maryland. The address is 333 W Camden St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Who plays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards?

The Baltimore Orioles play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

What is the capacity at Oriole Park at Camden Yards?

The capacity at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is 45,971, which is the number of seats they have.

What time do the gates open at Oriole Park at Camden Yards?

Gates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards will open 60 minutes before the first pitch.

How much is the parking at Oriole Park at Camden Yards?

All parking at Oriole Park at Camden Yards will open two hours before the scheduled first pitch. You can expect to pay between $15-$30 for parking. Lots F, G, and H are the cheapest rates for limited general parking.

Can you tailgate at Oriole Park at Camden Yards?

There is no tailgating allowed at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

What bars are close to Oriole Park at Camden Yards?

Two bars are close to Oriole Park at Camden Yards. If you are looking to pre-game before heading to Oriole Park, all the bars listed are walking distance away.

Quigley’s Half Irish Pub – 7 minutes

The Corner Bistro & Wine Bar – 9 minutes

Can you watch batting practice at Oriole Park at Camden Yards?

Yes, you can watch batting practice at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

What can you bring into Oriole Park at Camden Yards?

Bags are not allowed in Oriole Park at Camden Yards except for medical and diaper bags. Clutch purses can be no larger than 5” x 7” will be allowed in.

Can you bring food and water into Oriole Park at Camden Yards?

Guests may bring in food and non-alcoholic beverages if they are contained in a clear plastic bag no larger than one gallon in size.

Is Oriole Park at Camden Yards cashless?

Oriole Park at Camden Yards is cashless, so you can expect to use a credit or debit card to purchase anything from the park. They also have an alternative way to pay using O’s Pay through the MLB Ballpark app and receive cash back, rewards, ticket offers, and more.

How much is a suite at Oriole Park at Camden Yards?

Suites at Oriole Park at Camden Yards will cost anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000, depending on the suite size, package, and who is playing that day. We have listed the different types of suites. They include a private bathroom, comfortable outdoor seating, a wet bar, acclimate-controlled interior seating, and high-definition TVs inside and on the balcony.

Single Game Suites – Can accommodate groups from 14 to 44 guests.

5-Game Suite Package – You can cheer for the Birds with an all-inclusive five games with up to 14 people and have access to Oriole Park’s prestigious Club level.

Party Suites – Can accommodate from 50 to 75 people located on the club level.

Home Plate Suite – The suite is directly behind home plate, and you will get a visit from the Oriole Bird.

What is there to eat at Oriole Park at Camden Yards?

