Oregon holds off late rally to down UC Riverside

Brennan Rigsby scored 19 points to lead four Ducks in double figures and Oregon held off a late rally by visiting UC Riverside for a 71-65 victory on Wednesday in Eugene, Ore.

Rigsby, a transfer from Northwest Florida State College, shot 7 of 9 from the field after scoring a total of 13 points in his first three games with the Ducks. N’Faly Dante finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Will Richardson added 13 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Rivaldo Soares chipped in 12 points and six rebounds, with Quincy Guerrier posting six points and a game-high 10 rebounds for Oregon.

The Ducks (6-5), who have won four of their past five games, shot 24 of 45 (53.3 percent) from the field, including 4 of 14 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range.

UC Riverside (6-4), which has dropped two of its past three games, was led by Zyon Pullin’s game-high 21 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. Kyle Owens added 11 points and a team-high six rebounds, with Flynn Cameron finishing with 11 points and four rebounds.

The Highlanders shot 26 of 65 (40 percent) from the field, including 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) from beyond the arc, in addition to committing 11 turnovers that the Ducks converted into 22 points. UC Riverside scored 17 points off Oregon’s 16 miscues.

Leading 36-32 at halftime, the Ducks put the game away by opening the second half on a 12-5 run to take a 48-37 lead following Lok Wur’s 3-pointer with 12:27 remaining.

The Ducks stretched their lead to 57-40 following Rigsby’s 3-pointer with 9:04 left.

The Highlanders pulled to within 68-65 on Wil Tattersall’s layup with 23 seconds left, but Soares hit two free throws with 20 seconds left to secure the win.

Neither team led by more than five points during the first half.

Richardson scored 10 points and Rigsby had eight in the first 20 minutes for Oregon, which shot 13 of 23 (56.5 percent) from the field, including 2 of 8 (25 percent) from beyond the arc.

–Field Level Media