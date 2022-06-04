ORDER sign Renegades CS:GO roster

Credit: Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier

ORDER are back in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive game.

A month after dismissing their entire roster, ORDER signed the entire squad of Renegades, the top team in the Oceanic region, the Australian organization announced Saturday. Each member of the Renegades squad previously played for ORDER.

“CSGO has always been in our DNA,” said Chris Orfanellis, ORDER’s chief gaming officer, in a news release. “We love the game and we continue to support it in every way. The acquisition of the top-performing Australian roster will see ORDER fight it out on an international level consistently. This group of players have seen the advancement of the ORDER infrastructure and esports program and are eager to get to work and represent us and an Australian Brand.”

The new ORDER roster consists of Jordan “Hatz” Bajic, Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas, Alistair “aliStair” Johnston, Simon “Sico” Williams and Joshua “INS” Potter. Coach David “Kingfisher” Kingsford and manager Will “MrGrayhound” also have joined ORDER.

The team will debut under the ORDER banner at the ESL Pro League Conference in Sweden, which begins June 15.

The Renegades confirmed the move but didn’t announce what’s next for the organization and CS:GO play.

“Today we part ways with our CSGO Roster. This team has overcome so many adversities and we wish them the best of luck in the future,” the organization posted to Twitter. “We want to thank all the players for their hard work and dedication over the past few years. Once a Renegade, Always a Renegade.”

ORDER dropped their team after they failed to find international success. The Renegades roster, however, has appeared in every major since 2020.

“With the challenges of the last two years behind us, the team will be able to more freely and regularly compete alongside the best in the world, and we have no doubt this will result in the ability to go deeper in international tournaments, climb the HLTV rankings, and provide the entire Oceanic esports community with a team they are proud to support,” ORDER CEO Marc Edwards said.

