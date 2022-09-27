Oracle Park: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - Chris6d - Wiki Commons

Oracle Park is one of the best stadiums in sports, serving as the home of the San Francisco Giants and providing spectators with a chance to experience a breathtaking environment during baseball season. Before taking a trip to the Bay Area and experiencing one of the best MLB stadiums ever, here’s everything you need to know about Oracle Park.

Where is Oracle Park?

Oracle Park is in San Francisco, California. The address is 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107.

Who plays at Oracle Park?

The San Francisco Giants play at Oracle Park.

When was Oracle Park built?

Oracle Park was built on April 11, 2000.

What is the capacity of Oracle Park?

The capacity at Oracle Park is 41, 915, which is the number of seats they have at the stadium.

How much is the parking at Oracle Park?

Parking will vary at Oracle Park depending on the day you go and what Lot you are parking in. We have listed the different Lots you can park at and the prices for each one.

Pier 30/32 and One Bryant (Lot 26) – $30 Weekday Night/ $40 Weekday & Weekend

Lot A/Pier 48 and Lot C – $40 Weekend Night/ $50 Weekday & Weekend

Related: MLB power rankings

Can you tailgate at Oracle Park?

Tailgating is allowed at Oracle Park. You can only go to lots A and C for tailgating if you stay in the area around your vehicle.

What can you bring to Oracle Park?

Credit – MLB

You are allowed to bring bags that do not exceed 16’ x 16” 8 in size. Bags allowed in are tote bags, fanny packs, purses, grocery bags, briefcases, diaper bags, medical bags, camera bags, and soft-sided coolers. All bags will be checked at security before entering the stadium.

Can you bring food and drinks to Oracle Park?

You are allowed to bring food into Oracle Park if it’s put in a soft-sided cooler that is within the size restrictions. Drinks are allowed in as long as it is sealed in plastic bottles and soft-sided juice containers.

What time do gates open at Oracle Park?

Oracle Park main gates at Willie Mays Plaza open 2 hours prior to game time, and all the other gates open 90 minutes before the first pitch.

Can you see batting practice at Oracle Park?

Yes, you can watch batting practice at Oracle Park. Batting practice usually begins two to two and a half hours before game time. They last roughly about 45 to 60 minutes per team.

How much is beer at Oracle Park?

Domestic draft beers are $8.25 at Oracle Park. Premium craft draft beers are $19.25.

What to eat at Oracle Park?

Credit – MLB

There are so many options for food at Oracle Park. If you download the MLB Ballpark app, you can use the food finder and find a menu to the nearest location. Here are some of the foods you can expect at Oracle Park.