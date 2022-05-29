OpTic Texas wins Sunday at Stage 3 Major

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

OpTic Texas was one of three winners on Sunday during Week 3 of qualifying for the Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major.

The Seattle Surge and Florida Mutineers also grabbed wins.

OpTic Texas, currently second place in the CDL points standings with 195 points, earned the 3-0 sweep against the Los Angeles Thieves on Sunday.

The Texas squad won 250-135 on Berlin Hardpoint, prevailed 6-4 on Berlin Search and Destroy and then clinched the overall victory with a 3-0 win on Berlin Control.

Like OpTic, the Seattle Surge swept the London Royal Ravens 3-0. Seattle took the opener 250-109 on Bocage Hardpoint, followed up with a 6-5 win on Desert Siege Search and Destroy and then wrapped things up 3-0 on Berlin Contro.

The Florida Mutineers engaged in a back-and-forth affair with Boston Breach, as the teams alternated wins before the Mutineers eventually won the day 6-5 on Berlin Search and Destroy.

Prior to that, Florida won 250-248 on Gavutu Hardpoint, lost 6-3 on Bocage Search and Destroy, won 3-1 on Tuscan Control and lost 250-179 on Tuscan Hardpoint.

The results of each team’s five qualifying matches, which ended Sunday, determine the seeding for the Major 3 event, which begins Thursday in Toronto.

Bracket pairings have yet to be announced.

Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. Minnesota Rokkr, 50 points, 5-0, +12

T2. OpTic Texas, 40 points, 4-1, +11

T2. Seattle Surge, 40 points, 4-1, +9

T2. Toronto Ultra, 40 points, 4-1, +6

T5. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-2, +2

T5. New York Subliners, 30 points, 3-2, +2

T7. Florida Mutineers, 20 points, 2-3, -4

T7. Los Angeles Thieves, 20 points, 2-3, -6

T9. Boston Breach, 10 points, 1-4, -4

T9. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-3, -7

T9. London Royal Ravens, 10 points, 1-4, -9

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-5, -10

–Field Level Media