Ole Miss RB Zach Evans enters NFL draft

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans announced Friday that he is declaring for the NFL draft.

Evans made his decision two days after the Rebels lost 42-25 to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.

“I’ve had an unforgettable experience at Ole Miss, and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play here,” Evans wrote in his announcement. “… After much prayer, I have decided to forego my remaining year of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Rebel Nation Its Been An Honor ???? pic.twitter.com/iqtVvgic9f — Zach Evans (@Runzekerun01) December 30, 2022

Evans rushed for 936 yards and nine touchdowns and also had 12 catches for 119 yards and one score in 2022, his lone season for the Rebels. He rushed for 130 or more yards four times this season, including a career-best 207 against Arkansas on Nov. 19.

Evans played the previous two seasons at TCU and had 1,063 rushing yards and nine scores and caught 18 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown in his time with the Horned Frogs.

