Oklahoma works overtime to beat Oklahoma State

Tanner Groves scored 14 points to lead five Oklahoma players in double figures in a 66-62 overtime win against Big 12 rival Oklahoma State on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

The host Sooners led by 13 with less than six minutes remaining before the Cowboys closed regulation with a 19-6 run to force OT, then took the lead in the opening seconds of the extra period.

But Marvin Johnson scored four points in overtime, including picking off Avery Anderson’s inbounds pass and going the other way for a layup with 11.7 seconds left to seal the final margin.

The win ended a four-game skid for the Sooners (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) and was just their third victory in the last 14 games.

The Cowboys (13-15, 6-10) have dropped back-to-back games. This was their third straight overtime contest, a first in program history.

The Sooners controlled much of the game but fell apart late in regulation as the Cowboys forced overtime.

Rondel Walker hit a 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining to pull Oklahoma State within 54-52, the closest the Cowboys had been since midway through the first half.

After Moussa Cisse grabbed a rebound on Jordan Goldwire’s missed 3-pointer, the Cowboys took a timeout with 16 seconds remaining to set up a chance to tie or take the lead.

From the top of the key, Isaac Likekele found Cisse under the basket for the game-tying bucket with 7.9 seconds remaining to tie the game.

The Sooners missed two shots right before the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Much of the Cowboys’ damage came after Oklahoma’s Jacob Groves fouled out with more than seven minutes remaining.

Umoja Gibson and Goldwire finished with 13 points each while Jacob Groves and Johnson added 10 apiece.

Anderson had a game-high 25 to lead the Cowboys and Cisse added 12.

Both teams endured long stretches without a field goal.

The Cowboys had two stretches of more than five minutes without hitting a shot, going 8:29 without a field goal in the first half as the Sooners took charge of the game, then in the second half went more than five minutes without a bucket.

Oklahoma had four stretches of at least four minutes between field goals.

