Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb entering transfer portal

Oklahoma State leading tackler Mason Cobb announced Saturday that he will enter the transfer portal.

The junior linebacker racked up 96 stops this season, including a team-best 13 for loss while earning second-team All-Big 12 honors. He also had two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

“After long conversations with family members and mentors, I would like to announce that I have officially entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left,” Cobb said in a Twitter post. “I will always be a Cowboy at heart! It’s time for me to move onto the next chapter in my life and make the decision that’s best for me.”

Cobb, a first-year starter, reached double digits in tackles on three occasions this season. He recorded a career-high 16 stops in a 43-40 double-overtime loss to TCU on Oct. 15.

Cobb is from Provo, Utah, where BYU is located.

