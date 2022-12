Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, $7.8 million extension on Monday.

Skinner, 24, is 9-8-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in 19 games this season.

Over parts of three seasons with Edmonton, he is 16-14-1 with one shutout, a 2.82 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

The Oilers selected the 6-foot-4 Edmonton native in the third round (78th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media