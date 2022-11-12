NFL insider reveals Odell Beckham Jr.’s timeline to make free agency decision

Now that the NFL trade deadline has passed, the attention has turned to free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Everyone wants to know when the former Los Angeles Rams receiver will sign a new contract while speculating on which team the 30-year-old wide receiver may sign with.

After tearing his ACL during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory back in February, Beckham is “nearly ready to play,” with Dr. Neal ElAttrache prepared to clear the athlete to return to the gridiron.

With that news, several contenders are expected to compete for the three-time Pro Bowler’s services. This includes teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

With each of those teams competing for a postseason spot, the exact timeline for when Beckham can return becomes important but not pressing. So when will Beckham have a decision on which team he’ll take his talents to?

Odell Beckham Jr. ready to make an impact in the playoffs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to Schefter, Beckham is expected to make a decision on which team he’s set to sign with by the end of November, meaning a decision could come at any point. It’s being reported that Beckham would like to sign with a contender, and some have suggested Beckham is looking for a contract nearing $5 million this season. He is also said to be looking for a multi-year contract, unlike last season’s rental with the Rams.

Perhaps Beckham is waiting to see the outcome of Week 10’s action, wanting to see how the division races are shaking up, while also hoping one of the teams currently rumored to be vying for his services becomes more desperate.

Beckham could be posturing, hoping for a bigger offer, or maybe he’s simply focusing on getting back to 100%. Either way, once Beckham’s ready to sign, there will be a gold rush for his services, as you can’t add a player with his playmaking experience every day.

