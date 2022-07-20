Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams on U.S. Open entry list

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are on the official U.S. Open entry list revealed Wednesday, but Djokovic’s chances of playing are still remote.

Djokovic is unvaccinated and reiterated after winning Wimbledon earlier this month that he doesn’t intend to get the vaccine. Current United States restrictions would prevent him from entering the country.

The U.S. Open indicated that it will follow government policy.

“The U.S. Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the U.S. government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens,” tournament organizers said.

Djokovic missed the Australian Open at the start of the year due to his vaccination status. The Serbian was deported from Australia after losing his appeal to being initially ruled ineligible to enter the country.

Djokovic has won 21 Grand Slam singles titles, one behind record-holder Rafael Nadal of Spain. Djokovic has won three U.S. Open crowns.

Meanwhile, Williams missed the 2021 U.S. Open due to a leg injury and returned to action earlier this month at Wimbledon. She lost her first-round match to Harmony Tan of France.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles, six at the U.S. Open.

Other American women on the entry list include Jessica Pegula (No. 7 in the world), Danielle Collins (No. 8), Coco Gauff (No. 11), Amanda Anisimova (No. 22) and Madison Keys (No. 27).

American men include Taylor Fritz (No. 13), Reilly Opelka (No. 17), John Isner (No. 22) and Frances Tiafoe (No. 29).

The U.S. Open begins Aug. 29 and concludes Sept. 11.

–Field Level Media