nouns finish 6-1 at DPC ESL One Summer

nouns rallied for a 2-1 win over 5RATFORCESTAFF on Tuesday to open the final week of the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event.
The victory meant nouns finished the tour at 6-1. They will have to wait for Wednesday’s results to know if it was enough to qualify them for the PGL Arlington Major.
Meanwhile, 5RATFORCESTAFF lost a golden opportunity to ensure they’d avoid relegation. Instead, they fell to 1-6 and will proceed to a three-way tiebreaker with felt and The Cut to decide which two teams will be sent down to Division II.
Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.
5RATFORCESTAFF opened with a 45-minute win on green before nouns pulled out a 53-minute win on red to tie it up followed by a 32-minute win on red to complete the comeback. The United States’ Nicolas “Gunnar” Lopez averaged a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 8.3/3.3/14.3 to lead nouns.
Week 6 action continues Wednesday with two matches:
–TSM vs. Wildcard Gaming
–Evil Geniuses vs. Quincy Crew
Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:
T1. Quincy Crew, 6-0 (12-0)
T1. nouns, 6-1 (12-6)
3. Evil Geniuses, 5-1 (11-3)
T4. TSM, 3-3 (7-6)
T4. Wildcard Gaming, 3-3 (7-6)
T6. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 1-6 (4-12)
T6. felt, 1-6 (2-13)
T6. The Cut, 1-6 (4-13)
Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points:
1. $30,000, 500 points
2. $28,000, 300 points
3. $27,000, 200 points
4. $26,000, 100 points
5. $25,000, 50 points
6. $24,000, no points
7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II
8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II
–Field Level Media