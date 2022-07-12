nouns finish 6-1 at DPC ESL One Summer

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

nouns rallied for a 2-1 win over 5RATFORCESTAFF on Tuesday to open the final week of the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event.

The victory meant nouns finished the tour at 6-1. They will have to wait for Wednesday’s results to know if it was enough to qualify them for the PGL Arlington Major.

Meanwhile, 5RATFORCESTAFF lost a golden opportunity to ensure they’d avoid relegation. Instead, they fell to 1-6 and will proceed to a three-way tiebreaker with felt and The Cut to decide which two teams will be sent down to Division II.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

5RATFORCESTAFF opened with a 45-minute win on green before nouns pulled out a 53-minute win on red to tie it up followed by a 32-minute win on red to complete the comeback. The United States’ Nicolas “Gunnar” Lopez averaged a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 8.3/3.3/14.3 to lead nouns.

Week 6 action continues Wednesday with two matches:

–TSM vs. Wildcard Gaming

–Evil Geniuses vs. Quincy Crew

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:

T1. Quincy Crew, 6-0 (12-0)

T1. nouns, 6-1 (12-6)

3. Evil Geniuses, 5-1 (11-3)

T4. TSM, 3-3 (7-6)

T4. Wildcard Gaming, 3-3 (7-6)

T6. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 1-6 (4-12)

T6. felt, 1-6 (2-13)

T6. The Cut, 1-6 (4-13)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media