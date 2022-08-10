Noah Gragson jumping to Cup Series in 2023

Credit: Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Noah Gragson has a full-time ride in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023.

Gragson, 24, signed a multiyear deal with Petty GMS Motorsports to drive the No. 42 Chevrolet beginning next year. Gragson is an eight-time winner in 123 starts on the Xfinity Series.

Gragson replaces Ty Dillon, who announced last month he wouldn’t be returning to Petty GMS.

Gragson said the promotion to the top series “is a dream come true.”

“It’s a family atmosphere, great people, great leaders, and for a 24-year-old guy, for them to take the opportunity and want to hire me, it is truly humbling,” he said during his introductory press conference.

Gragson sits fourth in the Xfinity points standings.

–Field Level Media