No. 7 Penn State rolls past Delaware 63-7

Nicholas Singleton rushed for three touchdowns and Kaytron Allen added 103 rushing yards and a score to help No. 7 Penn State roll to a 63-7 victory over FCS program Delaware on Saturday afternoon at University Park, Pa.

Drew Allar completed 22 of 26 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown and also rushed for a score for the Nittany Lions (2-0). Tyler Warren caught a touchdown pass for Penn State, which racked up 33 first downs and totaled 541 yards.

Marcus Yarns rushed for 86 yards on six carries, including a 66-yard scoring run for Delaware (1-1). The Blue Hens, ranked No. 19 in the FCS Coaches Poll, had just 140 yards and five first downs.

Ryan O’Connor was just 3-of-10 passing for 21 yards for Delaware. Zach Marker completed 3 of 7 passes for 37 yards and one interception.

Penn State ran 91 plays to Delaware’s 41.

Singleton scored all three of his touchdowns in the first half as the Nittany Lions took a 35-7 lead.

Singleton scored from the 2-yard line for Penn State’s first touchdown with 8:19 left in the quarter. Allen scored on a 4-yard run with 2:16 left to make it 14-0.

Delaware’s big highlight came 71 seconds later as Yarns took a handoff and scampered through a big hole up the middle and outran the Penn State secondary to get the Blue Hens on the board.

Singleton restored order with a pair of 5-yard scoring runs, the latter making it 28-7 with 4:36 left in the half. Allar hit Warren from 2 yards out with 22 seconds left to account for the 28-point halftime lead.

Allar scored from the 1 on Penn State’s first third-quarter possession to make it 42-7. That ended his day and backup Beau Pribula scored on a 6-yard run with 7:16 remaining in the period.

Dominic DeLuca intercepted Marker and returned it 26 yards for a score as the Nittany Lions stretched the lead to 56-7 with 2:43 left in the third.

Pribula tossed a 4-yard scoring pass to Omari Evans with 7:35 left in the contest.

–Field Level Media