No. 12 Utah stifles Weber State, 31-7

Nate Johnson racked up 264 combined yards and accounted for two touchdowns in his first start at quarterback to lead No. 12 Utah past visiting Weber State, 31-7 on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Johnson, a redshirt freshman, filling in for the injured Cam Rising, connected on 13 of 21 passes for 193 yards and a TD, while rushing 16 times for 71 yards and another score.

Utah improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2019 after limiting Weber State (2-1) to 127 total yards. The Utes gained 424 yards on offense against the FCS foe.

Johnson put Utah up 7-0 in the first quarter on a 1-yard rush.

Kicker Joey Cheek added to the score with his first career field goal from 37 yards out at 13:29 of the second quarter.

Weber State trimmed the margin to 10-7 with a 3-yard touchdown plunge by Kris Jackson at 10:46 before halftime. The Wildcats’ only score of the game was set up by a 47-yard run by Damon Bankston.

Johnson helped Utah take a 17-7 lead by hooking up with Money Parks for a 13-yard touchdown reception with 5:00 left in the half.

The Utes dominated the second half, limiting Weber State to 28 yards.

Jaylon Glover gave Utah a 24-7 lead with a 2-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

Lander Barton capped the scoring with a 23-yard interception return for the Utes. That play gave Utah a pick-six in its 20th straight season, extending the longest active streak in the FBS.

Weber State quarterback Kylan Weisser completed 11 of 23 passes for 66 yards.

Ja’Quinden Jackson rushed nine times for 69 yards and Glover finished with 47 yards rushing on 12 carries for Utah.

The Utes begin their Pac-12 schedule against UCLA next Saturday, when it’s possible that Rising could make his first appearance since undergoing offseason knee surgery.

