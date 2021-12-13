Ninjas’ dev1ce to miss BLAST Premier World Final

Jul 21, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; A general view of gaming controllers on display during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ninjas in Pyjamas AWPer Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz will miss this week’s BLAST Premier World Final due to ongoing health issues.

The Sweden-based Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team announced Monday that academy sniper Love “phzy” Smidebrant will continue as the substitute. The 19-year-old Swede helped NiP reach the grand final Sunday at the Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI Winter event in Stockholm.

“We’re also proud to be taking player and employee health seriously. In line with doctor’s orders, @dev1ce is taking the time he needs to recover,” the team tweeted, in part.

The team did not say when the 26-year-old Denmark native might return to the lineup.

Ninjas in Pyjamas open the BLAST Premier World Final on Wednesday against G2 Esports.

–Field Level Media