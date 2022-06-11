Ninjas coach djL (COVID-19) to miss Dubai grand final

Credit: Ninjas in Pyjamas, ESV5

Ninjas in Pyjamas announced that head coach Daniel “djL” Narancic tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday’s Global Esports Tour Dubai grand final.

Team chief operating officer Jonas “calc” Gundersen will fill in for djL for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive match against MOUZ, with the winners taking home $100,000.

Unfortunately, Daniel "@djLCSGO" Narancic tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore cannot stand behind the boys today in the Grand Final. Replacing him will be the one and only 100% win-rate coach @jonasgundersen. Get well soon, Daniel ?? pic.twitter.com/tETUHRQ9gs — NIP CSGO (@NIPCS) June 11, 2022

NIP advanced to the grand final despite being short-handed, with in-game leader Hampus “hampus” Poser still battling an illness that kept him out of Intel Extreme Masters Season XVII Dallas.

Academy player Erik “ztr” Gustafsson filled in for hampus alongside Fredrik “REZ” Sterner, Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin, Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora and Patrick “es3tag” Hansen.

