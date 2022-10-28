49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) to miss clash with Rams

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out of Sunday’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury.

Samuel missed practice all week with the injury, which occurred during last weekend’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco has a bye next week but coach Kyle Shanahan said that had nothing to do with the decision.

“It’s not a precaution,” Shanahan said Friday. “He’s not good enough to go. The fact that he even had a chance means hopefully he’ll be good with the week off and ready for the next game.”

The versatile Samuel has caught 32 passes for 387 yards and two touchdowns this season and has added 138 yards and one score on the ground.

Samuel caught six passes for a season-high 115 yards and one touchdown when the host 49ers defeated the Rams 24-9 in Week 4.

Samuel had a monster season in 2021 when he recorded 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 365 yards and eight scores. He was named a Pro Bowl selection for the first time.

Other San Francisco players to be ruled out are defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf). Listed as questionable are cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) and receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring).

–Field Level Media