Nigma Galaxy add veteran SumaiL to Dota 2 roster

Nigma Galaxy officially announced the signing Saturday of Dota 2 veteran Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan.

Known as “The King,” SumaiL parted ways with Team Secret earlier this month after just six months together.

“The wait is over,” Nigma Galaxy posted on Twitter. “… Long may he reign.”

SumaiL, 23, entered pro play in 2015 with Evil Geniuses and was part of the squad that won The International that year, becoming the youngest world champion in Dota 2 history. He also was the youngest player to earn more than $1 million in esports history, according to Guinness World Records.

He spent the first four-plus years of his career with Evil Geniuses. He played with OG on and off from 2020-21 and spent time as a stand-in with Team Liquid in 2021.

