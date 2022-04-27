Nick Ottinger logs second straight eNASCAR win

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Ottinger notched his second consecutive eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series victory, prevailing Tuesday at a virtual Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

Two weeks ago, Ottinger took the checkered flag in the dirt race at a virtual Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. He is up to 19 career series wins.

Ottinger’s No. 25 Chevrolet finished comfortably in front of runner-up Corey Vincent. Steven Wilson came in third, Femi Olatunbosun was fourth, and Zack Novak rounded out the top five.

Ottinger, the second-winningest driver in eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series history, hasn’t finished worse than fourth place in his past five starts. He won for the third time at a virtual Dover.

He has claimed the pole or won the race in every event but one this year.

“It makes me not want it to end,” the Clarmont, N.C., resident said. “I’m just happy. I love coming to Dover. I expect to run good every time; but, at the end of the day, it’s just like it was tonight. We had a different strategy that didn’t work out for us the opening 20 laps and didn’t work out for us near the end. … You know, we lucked out.”

The next series race is scheduled for May 10 at a virtual Kansas Speedway.

–Field Level Media