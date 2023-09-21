Nick Castellanos drives in 4 runs to lead Phillies past Mets

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Castellanos hit a home run, single, sacrifice fly and drove in four runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the New York Mets 5-4 on Thursday.

Alec Bohm also homered and Bryce Harper added two hits for the Phillies, who improved to 84-69.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (4-6) tossed 6 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and four runs with six strikeouts and two walks.

Jose Alvarado allowed a double to Brandon Nimmo but threw a scoreless ninth inning for his ninth save in 11 chances. Pete Alonso struck out to end the game.

Mark Vientos hit a home run while Jeff McNeil singled, doubled, tripled and knocked in one run for the Mets (71-82).

Francisco Lindor added two hits and Brett Baty contributed an RBI single.

Mets starter David Peterson lasted only four innings and gave up five hits and four runs with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Jeff Brigham (1-3) took the loss.

The Mets placed runners at second and third with two outs in the eighth inning and Baty struck out against Craig Kimbrel.

The Phillies went ahead 2-0 in the first when Castellanos laced a two-run single to center.

In the second, McNeil hit an RBI double to left and Baty added an RBI single as the Mets equalized at 2.

Bohm homered in the third and the Phillies regained a 3-2 advantage.

Castellanos hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the third for a 4-2 lead.

McNeil tripled to open the fourth and Francisco Alvarez followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 4-3.

In the sixth, Vientos homered to left-center to tie the game at 4. It was Vientos’ third home run in two games.

The Phillies took a 5-4 advantage in the sixth when Castellanos crushed a solo homer to left-center. Castellanos also has three homers in the last two games.

–Field Level Media