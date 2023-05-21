NHL’s highest-paid players already eliminated from playoff contention, including Connor McDavid

The NHL has reached the conference final phase, which means there are only four teams left, and we are just over two weeks away from the start of the Stanley Cup Final. Now that 12 of the 16 teams who started the playoff are no longer playing, it is fascinating that the top seven of the NHL’s highest-paid players who qualified for the postseason have seen their seasons end.

Additionally, three players, who all make more than $10.5 million a season, didn’t qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs, which include Erik Karlsson, Carey Price, and Jonathan Toews. Furthermore, out of the 14 players making $10 million or more, only three remain, Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov and Sergei Bobrovsky and Vegas Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel, who could face one another if their respective teams advance one more time.

So, who are these seven mysterious players who failed to capture the Stanley Cup with one of the game’s most expensive contracts? Let’s dig into the numbers and see how they fared in these playoffs.

Patrick Kane – New York Rangers – $10.5 million

Upon retirement, Patrick Kane will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer with a trophy room full of awards, including three Stanley Cup titles. Considering that the Chicago Blackhawks are no longer a powerhouse, Kane requested a trade to the Rangers to unite with his old linemate Artemi Panarin at this year’s trade deadline.

Unfortunately, the duo could not rekindle the magic since Kane scored only six points in seven games as the New York Rangers lost to the New Jersey Devils. Although New York absorbed only a portion of Kane’s salary with the deal, his lack of production hurt a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.

Mitch Marner – Toronto Maple Leafs – $10.9 million

Mitch Marner just finished his seventh season in the league, and after finishing with 99 points, he is still chasing his first 100-point campaign. As one of the most offensively gifted skaters in the league, he led the Toronto Maple Leafs in playoff scoring, tallying 14 points in 12 games. Even though he’s had some lackluster performances in previous playoff runs, Marner was a big reason the team advanced this year, despite scoring only three points in the second round.

Drew Doughty – Los Angeles Kings – $11 million

Although Drew Doughty doesn’t have a closet full of Norris Trophies, as the league’s top defenseman, he is widely considered one of the best defenders of his generation. However, the future Hall of Famer watched his team (Los Angeles Kings) fall to the Edmonton Oilers for the second consecutive season, this time in Game 6 instead of Game 7 (2022). Even though he’s not relied upon to score many points, he managed three points in six games but finished the series with a minus-five rating.

John Tavares – Toronto Maple Leafs – $11 million

John Tavares grew up dreaming of playing for his hometown Maple Leafs, and after becoming an All-Star with the New York Islanders, he came home in 2018. Upon his arrival, he became team captain and one of the highest-paid players in the lineup. Despite being one of the faces of the franchise, Tavares finished his fifth season with the team registering just eight points in 11 games, with a single assist in the second round.

Artemi Panarin – New York Rangers – $11.6 million

During the regular season, Panarin paced the Rangers with 92 points, helping them draw a first-round matchup with their Hudson River rivals, the Devils. However, he was near invisible in the seven-game series, registering just two points as the Rangers blew a 2-0 series lead, getting shutout in a winner-take-all Game 7.

Auston Matthews – Toronto Maple Leafs – $11.6 million

After 19 years, the Maple Leafs finally won a first-round playoff matchup, dispatching the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. Interestingly, one of their most offensive-gifted players, Auston Matthews, tallied nine points in that series before disappearing in the second round against the Florida Panthers. As the Maple Leafs fell behind 3-0 in the series, eventually losing in five games, Matthews registered just two assists to finish his postseason with 11 points in 12 contests.

Connor McDavid – Edmonton Oilers – $12.5 million

After being eliminated by Golden Knights, the reigning scoring champion remained the leading scorer heading into the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs Conference Final. Despite collecting 20 points in 12 games, the Oilers could not score enough goals 5-on-5 and get stellar goaltending to steal a win or two. Surprisingly, the team stepped back this year after advancing to the Western Conference Final in 2022.

Out of the top 25 highest-paid players in the NHL, only 19 players suited up for this year’s playoffs, with eight not advancing past the first round. Conversely, 19 of last year’s top contract players skated in the postseason, with only five making it to the final four and three playing in the Stanley Cup Final. Interestingly, the highest-paid player to win the championship last year was Mikko Rantanen, with a salary of $9.25 million.

