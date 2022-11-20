NHL roundup: Lightning top Preds in OT, win fourth straight

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Stamkos blasted the game-winning goal at 2:36 of overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning stretched their season-long winning streak to four games in a 3-2 victory over the host Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

With the scored tied at 2, Stamkos nearly scored on a breakaway, but Nashville’s Mattias Ekholm went off for high sticking on the play, putting the Lightning on a deadly four-on-three power play.

After winning the draw and passing a few times around the three Predators defenders, Stamkos hammered a one-timer from the high slot — his 10th tally — to move the Lightning to 5-2-0 in their past seven games.

Nikita Kucherov, who assisted on the winning shot, scored a goal and had two helpers. Alex Killorn netted a goal, Brayden Point had two assists and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots.

Devils 5, Senators 1

Erik Haula and Nathan Bastian scored in the first period, and New Jersey easily extended its winning streak to 12 games with a victory over host Ottawa.

Unbeaten since Oct. 24, the Devils are one away from matching the longest winning streak in franchise history. New Jersey’s longest streak occurred Feb. 26 to March 23, 2001, and the Devils can match that mark by beating Edmonton on Monday at home.

The Devils also won for the 15th time in 16 games and became the first team to win 12 straight since the Florida Panthers won 13 in a row March 29 to April 23, 2022.

Flames 5, Panthers 4 (SO)

Jonathan Huberdeau scored one of Calgary’s two shootout goals against his former team, and Adam Ruzicka had two goals with an assist as the visitors beat Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Huberdeau did not register a point, but teamed with Rasmus Andersson for two of the shootout’s three combined goals. It was the first time Huberdeau faced a Florida team he spent 10 seasons with since the July trade that sent him, along with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, to Calgary for Matthew Tkachuk.

Nikita Zadorov added a goal and an assist for the Flames, who have won three of four overall and snapped an 0-3-1 road slide.

Penguins 3, Jets 0

Jason Zucker scored 53 seconds into the third period and Tristan Jarry made 32 saves to lift visiting Pittsburgh to a victory over Winnipeg.

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin, who was playing in his 999th career game, notched an assist to extend his point streak to six games (two goals, five assists). Superstar captain Sidney Crosby had two assists, and defenseman Jeff Petry added one.

Bryan Rust collected a goal and an assist late in the third period, and Jake Guentzel added his team-leading 10th goal for the Penguins, who improved to 2-0-0 on their three-game road trip and 4-1-1 in their last six contests. Jarry turned aside all nine shots he faced in the third period to secure his first shutout of the season and 12th career.

Bruins 6, Blackhawks 1

David Pastrnak scored twice and Charlie McAvoy had a career-high four points, all assists, as Boston defeated visiting Chicago.

Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist to move within one point of 1,000 in his career, while longtime linemate Brad Marchand added three assists. Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci and Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins, who have won their last six games and matched the NHL record with their 11-0-0 winning streak at home to open the season.

Boston, which had a 43-18 shots advantage and scored two power-play goals, led 1-0 after one period before scoring three times in the second and twice in the third. Jonathan Toews scored Chicago’s goal and Petr Mrazek stopped 37 shots for the Blackhawks.

Red Wings 6, Blue Jackets 1

Filip Hronek had the first two-goal game of his career, Dylan Larkin supplied a goal and two assists and visiting Detroit beat Columbus.

Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for Detroit, which has won two straight following a four-game winless streak. Moritz Seider contributed three assists, while Ville Husso made 27 saves as the Red Wings wrapped up a four-game road trip.

Emil Bemstrom scored the lone Columbus goal and Joonas Korpisalo recorded 31 saves. The Blue Jackets lost in regulation for the first time in five games. Columbus tied it during the opening minute of the second period, but goals from Hronek and Chiarot made it 3-1, allowing Detroit to pull away.

Maple Leafs 5, Sabres 2

William Nylander scored two goals, John Tavares had a goal and two assists, and Toronto defeated visiting Buffalo.

Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Mitchell Marner added two assists. Matt Murray made 32 saves in his third consecutive start.

Alex Tuch and Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Sabres, who have lost eight in a row. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, making his first start this season, stopped 19 shots for Buffalo.

Avalanche 4, Capitals 0

Alexandar Georgiev recorded 32 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Nathan MacKinnon added a goal and an assist in Colorado’s road victory over Washington.

Colorado also received goals from Artturi Lehkonen, Cole Makar and Andrew Cogliano. Colorado has won the first two games of its three-game road trip.

Washington placed pressure on Colorado, including a few prime scoring chances, but Georgiev’s saves proved triumphant.

Blues 6, Ducks 2

Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and three assists as St. Louis routed visiting Anaheim for its sixth straight victory.

Robert Thomas had a goal and two assists and Jordan Kyrou had three assists for the Blues. Noel Acciari, Brayden Schenn and Torey Krug also scored and goaltender Jordan Binnington made 30 saves.

Cam Fowler and Adam Henrique each had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who lost for the fifth time in their last six games.

Canadiens 5, Flyers 4 (SO)

Cole Caufield scored the tying goal with three seconds left in regulation, and Nick Suzuki scored the deciding goal in the second round of the shootout as host Montreal earned a victory over slumping Philadelphia.

Christian Dvorak and Mike Matheson also scored for Montreal, which avoided its second three-game losing streak this season after falling behind 2-0 in the opening 2:55. Suzuki collected two assists and Caufield produced a three-point night.

Travis Sanheim scored 39 seconds into the first period and Owen Tippett scored twice before Kevin Hayes tallied midway through the third, but the Flyers dropped their sixth straight (0-4-2).

Wild 2, Hurricanes 1 (OT)

Alex Goligoski scored his first goal of the season 1:12 into overtime and Minnesota generated enough late-game offense to overcome Carolina in Saint Paul, Minn.

Sam Steel forced overtime with a goal late in the third period as Minnesota was on the way to breaking a three-game losing streak. Steel and Frederick Gaudreau assisted on the winning goal. Sebastian Aho scored Carolina’s goal, but the Hurricanes were saddled with their second straight loss.

Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves. Pyotr Kochetkov of the Hurricanes stopped 19 shots while appearing to be in good shape for a potential second shutout in less than a week. Steel’s third goal of the season came with 2:37 remaining in regulation.

Rangers 2, Sharks 1

In a game that was scoreless through two periods, Julien Gauthier and Adam Fox scored in the final 6:03 to give visiting New York a win over San Jose.

Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves for New York and nearly had the 10th shutout of his career, but San Jose’s Logan Couture scored with 15.1 seconds remaining to give the home team a tally.

Fox scored his goal into an empty net. It gave him nine points in the last five games, and points in eight straight games.

Stars 5, Islanders 2

Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal with 11:43 remaining in regulation and had two assists to help Dallas defeat visiting New York.

Benn helped pick up the offensive slack after star forward Roope Hintz was a late scratch due to a lower-body issue. Jason Robertson and Jani Hakanpaa also scored, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for Dallas.

Mathew Barzal scored his first two goals of the season for the Islanders. New York has lost back-to-back contests and is 4-4-0 following a five-game winning streak. Varlamov had 30 saves.

Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)

Connor McDavid scored at 1:17 of overtime to give Edmonton a victory over visiting Vegas.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman and Warren Foegele also scored goals for Edmonton. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had three assists and Nurse added a pair of assists for the Oilers, who were playing their first overtime game of the season. Stuart Skinner made 31 saves.

Mark Stone scored twice, including one on a penalty shot, and Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas, which had a six-game road winning streak snapped. Shea Theodore added a pair of assists and Adin Hill finished with 19 saves.

Kraken 3, Kings 2 (OT)

Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist, including the winner at 2:23 of overtime, as Seattle defeated visiting Los Angeles.

The Kraken, playing their third consecutive overtime game, got the winner after Justin Schultz won the puck along the boards in the defensive end, starting a two-on-one breakaway with Eberle and Brandon Tanev. Eberle drove down the left wing before putting a wrist shot over Cal Petersen’s catching glove and into the roof of the net.

Phillip Danault had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who went 1-2-1 on their four-game trip. Trevor Moore also tallied, and Petersen stopped 26 of 29 shots. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored, and Schultz and Matty Beniers each had two assists for Seattle.

–Field Level Media