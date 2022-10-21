NHL MVP 2022-’23: Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews among favorites for Hart Memorial Trophy, NHL MVP history

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

With the new NHL season underway, speculation is already circling some of the league’s most elite players. The conversation around the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL MVP, is starting early.

The Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid scored a hat trick on opening night, New York Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin is standing on his head, and recent Stanley Cup Winner Nathan MacKinnon is averaging two points per game.

The Hart Memorial Trophy, handed out at the end of every regular season, is given “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.” The winner is decided in a vote amongst the Professional Hockey Writers Association in all NHL cities.

Let’s dive into the 2022-’23 NHL MVP race.

NHL MVP race: Who will win the Hart Memorial Trophy?

The latest NHL MVP odds are provided via BetMGM, with analysis provided on each of the top Hart Memorial Trophy candidates during the 2022-’23 NHL season.

Player Team NHL MVP odds Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers +200 Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs +450 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers +700 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche +1000 Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche +1200 Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota Wild +1200 Aleksander Barkov Florida Panthers +1600 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay Lightning +1600 Igor Shesterkin New York Rangers +1800 Mikko Rantanen Colorado Avalanche +1800 Hart Memorial Trophy odds via BetMGM

Evaluating Hart Memorial Trophy candidates

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers captain is, by all accounts, the best player in the league right now. He’s tallied two four-point nights in his first four games, and plays huge minutes for his club. He can pretty much guarantee at least a point a night, and plays a huge part in every single Oilers win. The start of the season, naturally, sees him proving his on-ice magic yet again.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthews is one of the most gifted goal-scorers in the game. Last season he scored at an incredible pace of nearly a goal a game, but is not enjoying the same success early this season. As the Maple Leafs are on the rocks, Matthews’ performance seems to be directly correlated to their wins and losses. In both Maple Leafs losses, he did not record a point. If the Leafs are going to heat up, Matthews needs to find the back of the net.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Draisaitl is part of the best tandem in the league, alongside fellow Hart candidate Connor McDavid. He, too, has a knack for finding the back of the net and completing crisp passes that lead to goals, and has enjoyed early season success. Draisaitl has eight points in four games, and even recorded a huge 25 minutes of ice time in an October 15 contest against Calgary. Having previously won the Hart, he could be due to win it again.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Fresh off a Stanley Cup victory, the Avalanche forward (who is now the highest-paid player in the league) is faring well without captain and linemate Gabriel Landeskog, who is sidelined until the new year following knee surgery. Still, MacKinnon has totaled eight points in four games, and plays a well-rounded, balanced game that’s instrumental in the Avalanche’s success. He is not shy about taking the lead and, if he wants to repeat the victory, will need to stay at the top of his game.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

Kirill the Thrill is nothing short of impressive and an absolute blast to watch. He demonstrates the same scoring ability that Matthews has, but at a younger age and on a team that certainly rosters less superstars. Minnesota, though, is not off to a good start this season, with just one win in the club’s first four games. Still, Kaprizov is unaffected, with eight points despite the losing efforts.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

The Rangers came out of nowhere last season, and charged to a deep playoff run. Their success was largely on the back of the Russian netminder and, with the team off to a strong start again this year, he’s being touted as comparable to Henrik Lundqvist. With a 2.75 goals against average and a .901 save percentage, he’s off to a respectable start so far, though his numbers are not yet what they were last season.

NHL MVP: Hart Memorial Trophy history and recent winners

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Auston Matthews was awarded the Hart Memorial Trophy, thanks in large part to a high-scoring season that saw him tally 60 goals in 73 games. The award was given to the NHL in 1960, according to the league’s website, “after the original Hart Trophy was retired to the Hockey Hall of Fame. The original trophy was donated to the NHL in 1923 by Dr. David A. Hart, father of Cecil Hart, former manager-coach of the Montreal Canadiens.”

Who is the current NHL MVP?

Historically, it is extremely rare for a player to win the award in back to back years. The last player to achieve that feat was Alexander Ovechkin in 2008 and 2009, so the odds are against Matthews winning for the second year in a row. And, as it stands, Matthews is not enjoying a great start to the season, with just one goal and two assists in five games on a struggling Maple Leafs squad. What’s more, the Maple Leafs have failed to make it out of the first round since Matthews was drafted in 2016, meaning he has done nothing to change the team’s playoff woes (granted, playoffs are not considered for the Hart Memorial Trophy).

Instead, the current favourite is Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who is enjoying a strong start to the season despite Edmonton’s struggles. He opened the season with a hat trick, and has had two four-point nights in four games. On the season, he has a total of ten points, and is on pace for another 100+ point season. Stats like those are certainly MVP caliber.

Hart Memorial Trophy winners

2021-’22: Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews 2020-’21: Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid 2019-’20: Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl 2018-’19: Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov 2017-’18: Taylor Hall

What is the Hart Memorial Trophy awarded for?

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, the award itself is given to the player judged to be the most valuable to his team. In most cases, that translates into a goal-scoring forward. And, the Hart only takes the regular season into consideration, with a separate award being given to the playoff MVP.

Who has won the most NHL MVPs?

Wayne Gretzky won NHL MVP nine times, including eight consecutive seasons from 1980-87. He won the award as a member of both the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings, and is one of the only players (alongside longtime teammate Mark Messier) to win the award with more than one team.

Can a goalie win the Hart Memorial Trophy?

While a goaltender hasn’t won NHL MVP since Dominik Hasek won it with the Buffalo Sabres in 1997 and 1998, Igor Shesterkin’s show-stopping play since he burst on the scene has kept him in the MVP conversation. If he can continue his incredible performance, he is a solid contender and may win the award in the blue paint for the first time in over 20 years. That said, he has some difficult competition in superstars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, as well as Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, who are chasing back-to-back Stanley Cups.