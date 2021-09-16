Fantasy hockey picks: The top 6 to watch and skip

Apr 19, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) knocks the puck out of the air during the second period against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re looking for fantasy hockey tips for the games ahead, you have come to the right place.

As we gear up for the new season, fantasy hockey leagues are starting up again, with many of us preparing for our upcoming drafts. Checking spreadsheets, comparing stats and deciding how to build a lineup comes with challenges and hiccups, especially with news that certain players–like Sidney Crosby–are expected to miss the beginning of the season.

While there are surprises in every season, each competitor puts forth their best effort to pick the surefire winners, who put up points across all categories. More than that, though, deciding who to skip can be equally as valuable, dodging the spectacular failures that result in goose eggs across categories and cost precious victories.

Check out our list of which players to pick–and skip–in fantasy hockey below.

Pick: Anders Lee, New York Islanders

While the Islanders made it to the Stanley Cup semifinals two years in a row, captain Anders Lee missed a large chunk of last season because of an injury. He was off to a strong start before going down, accumulating 12 goals and seven assists for 19 points in 27 games, with a +11 rating, 12 penalty minutes, and four power play points. At the time, he was leading the team. With the Islanders expected to make another promising playoff run, Lee will likely be heavily leaned on for an all-around game (especially since he’s playing with fantasy hockey and on-ice star Mat Barzal).

Beyond his fantasy hockey appeal, though, Lee has been making waves in the news all summer when video emerged of fellow NHLers gaping in awe over Lee’s quadriceps. It was a reminder how valuable he is to the Isles’ lineup, and how important he’ll be for the team when he returns to the lineup next season.

Pick: John Klingberg, Dallas Stars

Even though the Stars had a disappointing Cup-final hangover last season, John Klingberg is a valuable piece of their defense. He offers the highest fantasy points per game on their roster–between 1.5 and 1.8 points per game for each of the last three seasons. The Swede is a big body who plays valuable special teams minutes, and the 29-year old is entering the prime of his career. More than that, though, he has a bit of an extra drive to perform. This is the last year of his current contract (worth $4.25 million), so he’s likely to have a standout season in order to secure another big contract.

Imagine a solid fantasy hockey player excelling even more in a new season, and the possibilities suddenly become endless. He could very well put up more than the 15 power play assists he’s recorded in each of his last three seasons, which could obviously be a huge add to any fantasy hockey roster.

Pick: Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken

The former Avalanche netminder opted to join the newest NHL team in free agency, and will likely be splitting goaltending duties with Chris Driedger. In 40 starts last season (roughly half of a normal season), Grubauer posted 30 wins, a 1.95 GAA and a .922 save percentage, among the best in the league. It’s likely that he’ll continue his domination, and sharing the duties allows him to stay sharp and not tire out. Grubauer was integral in many of Colorado’s wins last season, and it’s not hard to imagine he’ll do the same for his new team.

Skip: Pavel Zacha, New Jersey Devils

Even though Zacha is a former first-round pick and had his best season last year, it seems unlikely that his momentum will continue or, more frankly, that any New Jersey Devil is worth a fantasy add. The struggling team may have won Dougie Hamilton, but their roster doesn’t necessarily instil promise, especially in a tough Metropolitan division.

Even though NHL.com ranked him among the top 250 fantasy hockey players, his promise comes in his growth, but a tough start to the season and unexpected play from others could easily put him lower on the list. He does become an RFA next season, but he has yet to hit the 20 goal mark in his career, and he was a -11 in a shortened season, so leagues that measure plus minus could see him negatively affect a team. He also only recorded ten penalty minutes, and isn’t necessarily a physical player.

Skip: Filip Hronek, Detroit Red Wings

Hronek’s bread and butter, in terms of fantasy hockey, comes from his assists. Last season, he notched over 20, but it’s really the only category he’s strong in (fantasy wise). With the Red Wings in the middle of a rebuild, they’ll likely struggle offensively again this year, which means he’ll hover around his usual numbers.

Moreover, he’s never played more than 65 games in a season, a tricky stat for fantasy hockey GMs with limited injured reserve spots. He’s a solid, key piece in Detroit’s rebuild, and he just inked a very attractive, well-deserved new contract, but a lot of his positive impact doesn’t translate into the fantasy hockey game.

Skip: John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

The fact that the 28-year old is on this list has nothing to do with his talent. Given a winning team, John Gibson could be one of the standout goaltenders in the NHL. The problem is, Gibson is not on a winning team. The Anaheim Ducks are in the middle of a rebuild, and Gibson is unlikely to collect many of the all-important Ws that fantasy hockey managers crave.

More than that, Gibson is now in the first year of his modified no trade clause, making it even more unlikely that he’ll be dealt to a winning team. So, as it stands, he’s got a young defense in front of him, with only two vets in oft-injured blueliners Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm to help him. He had a 2.98 GAA and a .902 save percentage which, considering the team was one of the worst in the league, is not horrible, but is not super desirable in terms of fantasy hockey.