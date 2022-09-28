NHL fines Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry $5K for roughing

Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL fined Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry $5,000 on Wednesday for roughing Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren.

The amount is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred at the 5:50 mark of the second period during Detroit’s 6-2 victory over Pittsburgh in Tuesday’s preseason game.

Petry, 34, was acquired in a July 16 trade with Montreal. He had 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) and 36 penalty minutes in 68 games with the Canadiens last season.

Berggren, 22, was a second-round pick by the Red Wings in 2018 and has not made his NHL debut.

–Field Level Media