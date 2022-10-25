NFL suspends Chiefs DE Frank Clark for 2 games

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark received a two-game suspension from the NFL for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Clark’s ban stems from his pleading no contest in September to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon for separate incidents in 2021. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

The Chiefs (5-2) are on a bye this week. Kansas City will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 and Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 before Clark is eligible to return on Monday, Nov. 14.

Clark, 29, has 15 tackles and three sacks in seven games (all starts) this season. He recorded 1.5 sacks and a safety in the Chiefs’ 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Clark has 239 tackles, 56.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 112 career games (80 starts) with the Seattle Seahawks (2015-18) and Chiefs. He was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media