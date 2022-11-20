NFL reacts to Minnesota Vikings coming down to earth in blowout loss to Dallas

We all knew there was something off about the 8-1 start by the Minnesota Vikings. It got to a point where Kirk Cousins was getting “too cool.” The team didn’t even know how to celebrate anymore.
After winning seven consecutive one-possession games, just like we saw with the Philadelphia Eagles finally losing their first matchup following an 8-0 start, the pressure just got to be too much to overcome.
Literally, the Dallas Cowboys dismantled the Vikings entirely by bringing pressure on what seemed like every play from scrimmage. There was a hint that Cousins could struggle against a top-notch Cowboys pass rush, and that’s exactly what we saw on Sunday. In all, the Cowboys sacked Cousins seven times, which is a new career-high across 129 career starts for the 11-year NFL pro.
Naturally, when a “good” team implodes, the haters come out in bunches. We saw plenty of that on social media.
Social media responds to Minnesota Vikings’ big letdown
In case you didn’t have to witness the shellacking, the Cowboys destroyed the Vikings 40-3, scoring 37 unanswered points. It was the largest road win in Cowboys team history.
If Odell Beckham Jr.’s deciding between the New York Giants and Cowboys, Dak Prescott‘s crew just gained some ground.
Meanwhile, both of these teams are already back in action again on Thursday.
