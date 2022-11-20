NFL reacts to Minnesota Vikings coming down to earth in blowout loss to Dallas

We all knew there was something off about the 8-1 start by the Minnesota Vikings. It got to a point where Kirk Cousins was getting “too cool.” The team didn’t even know how to celebrate anymore.

After winning seven consecutive one-possession games, just like we saw with the Philadelphia Eagles finally losing their first matchup following an 8-0 start, the pressure just got to be too much to overcome.

Literally, the Dallas Cowboys dismantled the Vikings entirely by bringing pressure on what seemed like every play from scrimmage. There was a hint that Cousins could struggle against a top-notch Cowboys pass rush, and that’s exactly what we saw on Sunday. In all, the Cowboys sacked Cousins seven times, which is a new career-high across 129 career starts for the 11-year NFL pro.

Naturally, when a “good” team implodes, the haters come out in bunches. We saw plenty of that on social media.

Social media responds to Minnesota Vikings’ big letdown

The Vikings' offensive line todaypic.twitter.com/6UbvwtZ5kU — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 20, 2022

The Vikings offensive line today pic.twitter.com/R291LVTzzL — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) November 20, 2022

You get a sack, you get a sack, you get a sack. pic.twitter.com/pq13AUvWpz — Simi Fehoko (@Simi_Fehoko) November 20, 2022

The cowboys defense front walking to the line for every passing play against the Darrisaw-less Vikings OL



pic.twitter.com/MtFC18nahk — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) November 20, 2022

Vikings bettors after believing in Kirk Cousins to win a game outside of the 1pm window pic.twitter.com/mat9NEuCYu — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) November 20, 2022

Kirk Cousins vs the Cowboys defense pic.twitter.com/rgbWq7y2Cm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2022

Kirk Cousins in daylight vs Kirk Cousins in the dark pic.twitter.com/t2K874vLAX — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) November 20, 2022

1PM Kirk Cousins vs 4PM Kirk Cousins pic.twitter.com/XSTfl4WB1K — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) November 20, 2022

Kirk Cousins so far today:



10/19

94 Yards

0 TDs



Cowboys are up 37-3. 😬 pic.twitter.com/U6NZgqA1pa — theScore (@theScore) November 20, 2022

In case you didn’t have to witness the shellacking, the Cowboys destroyed the Vikings 40-3, scoring 37 unanswered points. It was the largest road win in Cowboys team history.

If Odell Beckham Jr.’s deciding between the New York Giants and Cowboys, Dak Prescott‘s crew just gained some ground.

Meanwhile, both of these teams are already back in action again on Thursday.

