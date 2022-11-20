Odell Beckham Jr. meeting with 2 NFL teams after Thanksgiving, receiving offers

Odell Beckham Jr. is taking a crucial step towards his NFL return after Thanksgiving, reportedly scheduled to meet with two teams with others already submitting contract offers.

Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in February, forcing him to spend the summer and a majority of the 2022 NFL season rehabbing from a torn ACL for the second time in his pro career. On the verge of being cleared to workout for teams, the NFL star is now planning his next move in what is expected to be an aggressive bidding war for his services.

Odell Beckham Jr stats (Los Angeles Rams): 27 receptions, 305 receiving yards, five touchdowns in seven games

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Beckham Jr. plans to visit the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys shortly after Thanksgiving. It will be his first official visit to the Giants’ facility, but he previously stopped by in October after former teammate Sterling Shepard tore his ACL.

The Cowboys and Giants are the only NFL teams currently set to hold in-person meetings with the star wideout. However, other clubs remain involved in the bidding war for his services and it’s expected that he will seriously weigh proposals from those clubs whether he visits or not.

Latest on potential Odell Beckham Jr. contract, landing spot

Furthermore, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Beckham is already discussing contract parameters with multiple teams and it’s believed that multiple offers are now starting to come in.

In regards to what it will cost to sign Beckham Jr., Schefter reports that the deal is expected to be prorated to align with the contracts that Chris Godwin (3 years, $60 million) and Mike Williams (3 years, $60 million) signed this offseason.

The Cowboys are reportedly the team that has shown the most interest in Beckham Jr. and they are expected to be among the finalists when he decides where he will play. However, the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs remain in the running for the former All-Pro receiver.

Each of the clubs Beckham Jr. is considering are all in the NFL playoff hunt. While each team offers a different role with its offensive game plan tailored more to the run or passing attack, Beckham Jr. is reportedly prioritizing quarterback play and scheme fit into his evaluation process.

The expectation remains that he will sign in the first days of December, providing a massive boost to a potential Super Bowl contender right before the final stretch of the season.