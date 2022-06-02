NFL denies report of Australia game in 2024

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While the NFL continues to have an interest in the Australia market, it won’t be sending down markers Down Under any time soon.

An NFL representative on Thursday denied a report by The Australian newspaper that the league is planning to host a game in the country in 2024.

“At this time we do not have plans to play a game in Australia but are firmly committed to finding more ways to serve our passionate and growing fanbase in Australia and New Zealand,” NFL vice president of business development Damani Leech said, according to Sports Business Journal.

The NFL has played regular-season games in Canada, Mexico and England, with a game also scheduled for Germany in 2022.

Australia is not completely off the NFL’s radar, though. The league plans to open a business office in Australia, according to Pro Football Talk.

Also in 2022, the NFL has expanded its marketing reach to foreign countries, with the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles granted exclusive rights to market their teams in Australia.

