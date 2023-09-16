NFL coverage map Week 2: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games

The 2023 NFL season is underway with football fans tuning in every Thursday, Sunday and Monday to watch some of their favorite teams. While NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide that all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are being played in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week and we’ll provide you with updates throughout the season.

Let’s dive into the NFL TV map for Week 2. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks and broadcaster information.

NFL coverage map Week 2: Early games

There will be eight games in the early half of the Week 2 schedule, with those matchups between 16 teams broken up into being broadcasted on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 2 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS early games Week 2

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Chiefs @ Jaguars CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis BLUE Raiders @ Bills CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green GREEN Ravens @ Benals CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan YELLOW Chargers @ Titans CBS 1:00 PM ET Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars – CBS – 1 PM ET

The best game on CBS in Week 2 is the Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville jaguars. It’s a matchup between two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes and 2023 MVP candidate Trevor Lawrence, with a game script that projects for a shootout. This should be one of the highest-scoring games on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals – CBS – 1 PM ET

Neither the Baltimore Ravens nor Cincinnati Bengals enter this matchup at their best. The Ravens will be without Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Williams, J.K. Dobbins and Ronnie Stanley, while the Bengals are coming off one of their worst performances in the last three years. One thing to keep in mind, Baltimore held Joe Burrow under a 90 QB rating in three games last season.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills – CBS – 1 PM ET

The Buffalo Bills enter as heavy favorites and this should be a get-right game for quarterback Josh Allen. However, Buffalo’s run defense proved to be a glaring issue in Week 1 and during the preseason, providing an avenue for the Las Vegas Raiders to control the clock with Josh Jacobs. It’s not one of the most popular games on Sunday’s schedule, but this should be a competitive contest.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans – CBS – 1 PM ET

Not only are the Los Angeles Chargers likely missing Austin Ekeler (ankle) on Sunday, but they’re facing the best run defense in the NFL over the last two years. Expect Chargers’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to let Justin Herbert air it out a lot, attacking a weak Titans’ secondary that is also dealing with injuries. Los Angeles should also have an advantage defensively, with Tennessee weighed down by one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines.

NFL TV map Week 2: CBS late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Jets @ Cowboys CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Commanders @ Broncos CBS 4:25 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

In the afternoon window of Week 2, the NFL coverage map on CBS will only have two games. A majority of the country will watch a 4:25 PM ET matchup between the New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The broadcasters for the Cowboys @ Jets game are Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET.

For those surrounding Colorado and in the Maryland area, you’ll get the Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos with Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta on the call.

NFL broadcast map Week 2: FOX Week 2

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Seahawks @ Lions FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen YELLOW Packers @ Falcons FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma BLUE Bears @ Buccaneers FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston TEAL Colts @ Texans FOX 1:00 PM ET Chris Myers, Robert Smith GREEN Giants @ Cardinals FOX 4:05 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth ORANGE 49ers @ Rams FOX 4:05 PM ET Kevin Krugler, Mark Sanchez

FOX’s NFL TV map features four games in the 1 PM ET window. A majority of the country will see the Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons, kicking off at 1 PM ET. Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma are the broadcasters for the Packers @ Falcons game.

If the Packers-Falcons game isn’t on your regional NFL broadcast map for Week 2, you’ll likely get the Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions or Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans. If you’re outside of FOX’s four zones on the NFL TV map for Sunday, CBS will be the only game on.

Closing out the Sunday afternoon Week 2 schedule, FOX is broken up regionally between the New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams.

National NFL broadcasts for Week 2

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 2. Things are a bit different this week because there are two Monday Night Football games. Both games are available nationally, but they’ll be broadcast on different networks.

Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots – NBC

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots – Monday Night Football: New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers – ESPN (7:15 PM) Broadcasters: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers – Monday Night Football: Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers – ABC (8:15 PM) Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers –

Because there are two Monday Night Football games in Week 2, there is no ManningCast. The ManningCast on ESPN2 will return on Monday, October 2 for a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants.