NFL Comedy Sunday for Week 13: Fun stuff from Kyler Murray’s outfit to ‘Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Every Sunday could be called NFL Comedy Sunday.

During the NFL season, each Sunday is filled with pinpoint passes, highlight-reel catches, dazzling runs, bone-rattling sacks, game-saving tackles, amazing comebacks, game-winning drives, and thrilling finishes.

We are drawn to the game for those moments of euphoria when our favorite team pulls out a victory, and even the soul-crushing defeats that stick with us for a while, but still don’t deter us from coming back for more the following Sunday.

But that’s only part of the appeal. In the heat of competition, there are also the moments of fun and frivolity that show the humor and humanity of those inside the game. With that spirit in mind, we introduce NFL Comedy Sunday — because funny things happen on and off the field when you play a game with a funny-shaped ball.

NFL Comedy Central: Kyler Murray’s outfit

On NFL Comedy Sunday, you never know what some NFL players will be wearing when they arrive at the stadium and get ready for work. They all know there will be cameras on them, so some like to see it as an opportunity to make a statement.

Take Kyler Murray, for instance. We’re not sure if the Arizona Cardinals quarterback was too hot or too cold –or maybe both? — when he arrived at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The outfit looks like swirly space suit you could wear for a Halloween or for a shuttle launch or for some beach near the North Pole. See for yourself …

Who knows if he walked out with the same outfit. But whatever he wore, it was several hours later because his Cardinals persevered through two weather delays to down the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-10, with Murray throwing for 145 yards and one touchdown.

NFL Comedy Sunday: A Miami roller-coaster

NFL Comedy Sunday loves roller-coasters. And Tyreek Hill is about the closest thing to a thrill ride in the NFL, with his explosive speed to match his pass-catching talents in the Miami Dolphins’ offense. And he gave fans even more spine-tingling chills Sunday.

After the first of two touchdowns, a 78-yard pass play from Tua Tagovailoa that saw him record the fifth fastest speed of the season (21.68 mph), Hill wasn’t done bringing the excitement. In fact, he had a front row seat.

The Dolphins broke out the roller coaster celebration after Tyreek Hill's long TD 🎢



🎥 @MiamiDolphinspic.twitter.com/tf37TSOH5N — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 3, 2023

Hill, the NFL leader in receiving touchdowns with 12, added a second TD on a 60-yard pass play as Miami rolled 45-15 over the Washington Commanders. He finished with five catches for 157 yards and now has 1,481 receiving yards, keeping on pace to become the receiver in NFL history to accumulate more than 2,000 yards.

NFL Comedy Sunday: Diontae Johnson’s odd timing

NFL Comedy Sunday is all over any breaches in etiquette. Typically, NFL etiquette would prevent any player — OK, most players — from celebrating either too prematurely or too late. For Diontae Johnson, neither rule would seem to matter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver scored his team’s lone touchdown Sunday on a 2-yard pass play from Mitchell Trubisky with 4:25 left in the fourth quarter. And he began to celebrate because … we don’t know why.

The only problem is, his team was still down by two touchdowns.

Johnson, who’s been in hot water lately for getting into a spat with a coach and for not pursuing a fumbled ball last week, might need to explain himself again. He caught four passes for 33 yards in the Steelers’ 24-10 loss to the Cardinals.

NFL Comedy Sunday: The Swifties have arrived!

If Taylor Swift is there, so is NFL Comedy Sunday. There’s no doubt that she draws a crowd at every Kansas City Chiefs game because she’s always there to support her man, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, no matter where he’s playing.

On Sunday, the international superstar showed up at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field for the first time. And so did her fans, who love to refer to Swift’s main squeeze by his new nickname.

The Swifties were ready for Taylor Swift's arrival! pic.twitter.com/6L0XDhikIl — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 4, 2023

The presence of Swifties didn’t help “Taylor’s Boyfriend. The Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end caught four passes for 81 yards, but he couldn’t do enough to save Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City from suffering a 27-19 loss to Green Bay, the Chiefs’ third loss in their past five games.