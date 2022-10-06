Next Marlins Manager Odds: Joe Maddon, Bruce Bochy early favorites

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Could Joe Maddon find his way back to Florida and manage a fourth different Major League Baseball club?

Maddon was installed as a 4-1 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to become the next manager of the Miami Marlins now that the team has parted ways with Don Mattingly.

Mattingly will not return to Miami following a fourth-place finish in the National League East. He won Manager of the Year as recently as 2020 when he guided the Marlins to the playoffs during a pandemic-abridged season. The job isn’t a total uphill climb, with young stars like Jazz Chisolm and Sandy Alcantara on the roster.

Maddon won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He managed the Los Angeles Angels from 2020 till June 2022, his third stint with that club, and he spent 2006-14 with the Tampa Bay Rays. The 68-year-old has a career record of 1,382-1,216.

Just behind Maddon on the list was Bruce Bochy and Miguel Cairo.

Bochy managed the San Diego Padres for 12 seasons (1995-2006) and the Giants for the next 13 before retiring following the 2019 season. He led the Padres to an NL pennant and the Giants to three World Series titles. Bochy, 67, has an overall record of 2,003-2,029.

Cairo, 48, served as the bench coach for the Chicago White Sox this season, but was named acting manager when Tony La Russa stepped away from the club due to health concerns. He also played 17 seasons in the major leagues, posting a .264 career batting average with 41 homers and 394 RBIs in 1,490 games.

Marlins Next Manager Odds

Joe Maddon, 4-1

Bruce Bochy, 6-1

Miguel Cairo, 6-1

Joe Espada, 7-1

Willie Harris, 15-2

Raul Ibanez, 8-1

Joe Girardi, 9-1

Matt Quatraro, 10-1

Fredi Gonzalez, 12-1

Sandy Alomar Jr., 12-1

Jim Thome, 14-1

Curtis Granderson, 16-1

George Lombard, 16-1

Mike Shildt, 18-1

A.J. Hinch, 20-1

Ron Wotus, 25-1

–Field Level Media