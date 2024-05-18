MLB insider reveals Pete Alonso contract offer New York Mets made in 2023

Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Mets slip further down the MLB standings in May, there’s increasing chatter in MLB rumors that players like Pete Alonso could be available this summer. If that happens, it will be in part because Alonso reportedly turned down an extension proposal from the club.

Alonso, a fan-favorite, is in a contract year and poised to be one of the best power hitters available in MLB free agency next winter. However, despite his importance to the club, New York did explore its trade options for Alonso last summer after trading Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Pete Alonso stats: .226/.307/.458, .765 OPS, 10 home runs, 23 RBI, 36-17 K-BB in 168 at-bats

Months later, the Mets front office made it pretty clear that Alonso wouldn’t be signed to a contract extension during spring training nor the regular season. While many fans and some in the organization wanted him back, the writing seemed to be on the wall.

Now, amid a relatively disappointing season for Alonso at the plate, new MLB news has emerged regarding what New York offered him during contract negotiations.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets proposed a contract extension in Juen 2023 that would’ve been worth $158 million over seven years. When the All-Star first baseman rejected the offer, which would’ve made him one of the highest-paid MLB players, it seemed to open the door to a potential trade.

Pete Alonso contract: $20.5 million salary in 2024, MLB free agent in 2025

Nothing Alonso has done at the plate in 2024 warrants New York raising its offer or even bringing that same proposal back to the table. Entering MLB games today, Alonso ranks 127th in batting average (.226), 49th in RBI (23) and 66th in OPS (.765). With Alonso getting on base at a career-worst .307 clip, the 29-year-old’s contract year is likely to cost him several million dollars in potential earnings.

