NBA insiders believe New York Knicks closely watching Joel Embiid and 76ers’ situation

Two top NBA insiders believe that the New York Knicks are licking their chops and keeping their eyes on the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid situation this summer.

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are both headed home for the 2022-2023 season after falling short in their semifinals series. However, each organization enters the summer with very different outlooks and levels of possible change.

Related: NBA games today – Get watch times and odds for tonight’s playoff action

The New York Knicks seem like a team on the rise with an outstanding building block in Jalen Brunson and are one key piece away from being a serious contender to reach the NBA Finals. However, the 76ers were all in over the last two seasons and their grand plans did not work out.

Now, head coach Doc Rivers could be on the chopping block and future Hall-of-Famer James Harden could be leaving in NBA free agency. If the former league MVP does exit Philadelphia, the team is highly unlikely to adequately fill his spot on the roster. Meaning the supporting roster for reigning MVP Joel Embiid next season could be far inferior.

New York Knicks future first-round pick: 10 between 2023 and 2029

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It was something that ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon and Zach Lowe spoke about on a new edition of “The Lowe Post” podcast. And while Lowe isn’t sure that Joel Embiid has the diva mental makeup to force his way out of Philly if the team takes steps back after another second-round exit, he does believe the New York Knicks are watching the situation and hoping the relationship deteriorates.

“As for Joel, he loves Philly, Philly loves him. He loves being loved in Philly and understands what that means. I think it would be hard for him to follow the superstar, I’m really forcing my way out of here model. But if James leaves, you’re relying on Maxey to take a giant leap and putting some pieces together. “I know these teams with assets are looking around and saying, ‘whoa.’ If I’m the Knicks, all these Karl-Anthony Towns rumors are going to start now, forget that. I have a good team. I have Brunson who’s an awesome point guard. I’ve still got all these chips, Towns aint the guy I’m playing those chips for. Embiid? That’s the guy I’m playing all the chips for.” – Zach Lowe

New York has 10 first-round picks over the next seven drafts, as well as 2023 All-NBA player Julius Randle, and young stars RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley that could all be part of a massive offer for Joel Embiid in a potential blockbuster trade.