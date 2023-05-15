James Harden reportedly does not want to play for Doc Rivers anymore

James Harden has come up short again. Which means the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t meet their goals of reaching and winning the NBA Finals either. While Doc Rivers may be in charge of coaching the Sixers, the blame can really be pointed at anyone. We know Joel Embiid won’t point the finger at himself or James Harden. So, where do the 76ers go from here?

He may not say it publicly, just like when he requested a trade midway through the 2021-21 season, but Harden reportedly does not want to keep playing for coach Rivers on the 76ers, according to Ramona Shelburne. Here’s what the ESPN NBA insider said specifically regarding Harden.

“Behind the scenes, from what I’m told, one person said to me it would be hard for me to see James wanting to come back and play for Doc again.” ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne on James Harden’s apparent distaste for Doc Rivers

It’s not known where the perceived differences lie, or why Harden doesn’t want to continue playing for Rivers, who won an NBA championship leading the Boston Celtics in 2008. Harden has played just 79 games for coach Rivers, and he already wants a change?

The 76ers may have some decisions to make this offseason, but after losing three consecutive years in the conference semifinals, chances are, changes were already in the works. That could even include Harden being the one asked to hit the road, instead of coach Rivers.

Harden has a $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. His deadline to exercise the option is on June 29. We should have an answer by then whether Harden wants to return alongside Joel Embiid for another season, join his fifth franchise, or even possibly head back to Houston as some rumors have hinted at.

