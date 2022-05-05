New York Giants GM comfortable with having ‘good problem’ if Daniel Jones has a big 2022 season

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen seems to be completely at peace with his decision not to exercise the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones’ contract, despite admitting the move is a “gamble.”

In April, the Giants and their decision-makers decided to pass on exercising a fifth-year option in the contract of their starting quarterback. The move was not necessarily a surprise considering how Daniel Jones has regressed during his three years with the franchise. Despite that very public lack of long-term confidence, Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll have often thrown their support behind the 2019 first-round pick and made it a point to say he is their man at QB. At least for this upcoming season.

On Wednesday, the team’s GM spoke with Pro Football Talk and explained why they passed on the security the option would bring, in the event Jones had a big year and could take that improved value into free agency. And it seems that it all boiled down to the $22 million the Duke alum would have gotten in 2023 being too high a price, based on his previous performance.

New York Giants weren’t comfortable guaranteeing Jones $22 million in 2023

“The $22 million, I mean that’s a large number, but again we’re excited about working with Daniel,” Schoen said. “We’re happy where he is. This isn’t an indictment on who Daniel is as a person or anything like that. We’re really happy with what Daniel’s done for us throughout the process when we’ve had him over the three months getting to know him and being in the building for four weeks now in the offseason program. We like everything he’s doing. We just thought that was the best decision right now for where we are moving forward.”

Daniel Jones stats (2021): 2,428 passing yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs, 84.8 rating

Jim Schoen on game of not exercising Daniel Jones’ option

However, in the conversation, it becomes clear that Schoen is prepared for the possibility that Jones has a bounce-back year. If that comes to pass the team could slap a franchise tag on the 24-year-old. Which would cost the team $8 million more than if they used the option. But that situation is what he considers a “good problem” to have in the offseason.

“It’s a good problem to have,” he said. “You’ve also got the franchise tag if you need it a year from now. That’s a gamble. I’d say that’s an $8 million gamble, or you’re talking to his representatives and you’re trying to get an extension.”

The New York Giants did not select a QB in the 2022 NFL Draft and only signed Tyrod Taylor in free agency. Meaning the organization will hope Jones improves this season without the pressure of a possible quarterback controversy.