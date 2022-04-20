New Orleans Pelicans stun Phoenix Suns as Devin Booker gets injured, NBA world reacts

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans’ shocking run to the 2022 NBA Playoffs took another turn Tuesday evening against the NBA-best Phoenix Suns.

Down 1-0 in the first-round playoff series after a blowout Game 1 loss, New Orleans put up a shocking performance. With a Devin Booker third quarter hamstring injury acting as a backdrop, New Orleans came out on top by the score of 125-114 in Phoenix.

It’s hard to describe exactly what happened inside Footprint Center in Arizona Tuesday evening. Losers of 46 regular-season games, New Orleans went into Phoenix and defeated the 64-win Suns by 11 points.

Former Los Angeles Lakers lottery pick Brandon Ingram put up a career-defining performance — scoring 37 points on 13-of-21 shooting. A top-10 NBA Rookie of the Year candidate, Herbert Jones added 14 points. Meanwhile, trade deadline acquisition C.J. McCollum continued his stellar performance after being obtained from Portland. The guard scored 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting from distance.

Having scored 31 points in the first half, one of the NBA’s best players in Devin Booker exited the game with hamstring tightness. At that point, it was a close affair. With Booker sidelined, Phoenix yielded 35 fourth-quarter points.

“Transition defense. That’s probably the worst we’ve ever looked. That’s deflating.” Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams on Suns fouth quarter performance

As double-digit underdogs heading into the game, the New Orleans Pelicans absolutely shocked the world. They won 28 fewer games than the Suns during the regular season. They have now just taken home-court advantage from a team that many expected to be odds-on favorites to win the title.

In the process, the Golden State Warriors are the only top-four seed out west to have won their first two games of the series.

NBA world reacts to New Orleans Pelicans shocking the Phoenix Suns

the pelicans reinventing themselves after a 3-16 start to end up in the playoffs, going punch-for-punch with the 64-win suns through two games, all without zion, is cool as hell. — Dan Favale (@danfavale) April 20, 2022

Reminder that the Pelicans were winning 77-74 when Booker checked out late in the 3rd. Pels went toe-to-toe with the Suns all night, regardless of who was in the game.



Won't Bow Down. — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) April 20, 2022

Chris Paul has now lost 14 consecutive playoff games officiated by Scott Foster 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YSedQgInqH — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) April 20, 2022

￼ Brandon Ingram doubled his points from Game 1 from 18 to 37 thanks to the following

– Shot 9-14 (3-4 3-pt) on pullup and catch-and-shoot jumpers

– Shot 8-14 on contested FG

– Shot 8-12 (2-3 3-pt) off passes @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/ZKExN4tk3s — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 20, 2022

Suns outscored the Pelicans by 16 in points off turnovers, Chris Paul wears the No. 3, 16 x 3 is 48, Scott Foster wears referee jersey No. 48, OH MY GOD IT ALL MAKES SENSE. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 20, 2022

Brandon Ingram is 24 years old — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 20, 2022