Nets announce signing of veteran forward Markieff Morris

The Brooklyn Nets announced the signing Wednesday of forward Markieff Morris.

Terms were not disclosed but previous reports said the 11-year veteran agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal.

Morris, 33, averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17 games (one start) for the Miami Heat in 2021-22.

He missed four months of last season with a neck injury but reportedly passed his physical with the Nets.

Morris has averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds in 715 games (376 starts) with six teams since the Phoenix Suns drafted him 13th overall in 2011.

–Field Level Media